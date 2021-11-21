Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

FSTR stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $181.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $130.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

