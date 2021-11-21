Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) to Sell

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Erasca alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at about $16,693,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $1,485,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erasca (ERAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.