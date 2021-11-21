Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Hold

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATIP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $14,312,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

