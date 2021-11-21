Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce sales of $21.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.42 million. Joint reported sales of $17.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $80.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.70. 65,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,544. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52. Joint has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

