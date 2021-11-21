Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.75. Post posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

NYSE POST traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 944,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $117.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

