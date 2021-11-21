Zacks: Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.82. M.D.C. reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 328,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,633. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

