Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.14. CAE also reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 297,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.