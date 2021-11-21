Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.99. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.