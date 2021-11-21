Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.13. W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 2,961,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,878. The stock has a market cap of $506.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.