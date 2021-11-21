Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.53. 493,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.34. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

