Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post sales of $55.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $56.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $225.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $56.90. 28,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $987.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.26%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.