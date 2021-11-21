Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post sales of $55.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $56.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $225.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $56.90. 28,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $987.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.26%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

