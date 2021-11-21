Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

NGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,800. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 337,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

