Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.23 Million

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report $397.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.49 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,213 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.67. 2,136,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,679. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

