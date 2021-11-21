Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post sales of $4.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

