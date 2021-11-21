Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

ABUS stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 99,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 253,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

