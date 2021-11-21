Zacks: Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report sales of $34.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.61 billion to $35.56 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $32.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $149.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.48 billion to $151.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.68 billion to $159.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $408.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.14 and its 200-day moving average is $333.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $410.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

