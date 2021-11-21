Zacks: Analysts Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $138,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

