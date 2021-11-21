Zacks: Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post $114.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.29 million to $117.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $103.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $417.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.64 million to $420.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $481.61 million, with estimates ranging from $471.40 million to $489.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $166,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.85.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.