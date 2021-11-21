Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report sales of $410.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.10 million to $415.30 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $414.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

