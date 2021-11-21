Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 7,399,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,406. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

