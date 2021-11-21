Zacks: Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

MEIP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 567,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 37.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.