Zacks: Analysts Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.36). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth $35,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.90.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.