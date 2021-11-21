Zacks: Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the highest is $4.21. Facebook posted earnings per share of $3.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $13.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $17.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,441,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,758,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.95 and its 200 day moving average is $343.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

