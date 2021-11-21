Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Announce -$0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 962,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,005. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.26. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

