Zacks: Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1,438.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 227.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 91,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 561.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 123,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.00 and a beta of 1.13.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

