Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Tesla posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $917.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.86. Tesla has a 1 year low of $489.06 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,353,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Tesla by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

