Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million

Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $74.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.80 million and the highest is $75.89 million. TechTarget reported sales of $45.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $263.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $272.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $310.44 million, with estimates ranging from $308.83 million to $312.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,554 shares of company stock worth $16,476,315. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TechTarget by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,411. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.