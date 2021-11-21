Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

GLNG opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

