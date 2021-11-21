Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOLS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,346,652 shares in the company, valued at $81,694,770.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 26,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,847.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 302.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 36.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 267.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

