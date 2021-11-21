Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

