Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE:OFC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

