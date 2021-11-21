Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4784 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Yellow Pages stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YLWDF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Yellow Pages in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

