Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $54.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

