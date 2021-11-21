Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $731.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 48,117 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 685.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOR opened at $54.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.