Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.34.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $232.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.01 and its 200-day moving average is $235.65. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

