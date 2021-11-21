Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.72. Whirlpool reported earnings of $6.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $229.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.