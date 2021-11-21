WHALE (WHALE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $449,960.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $130.20 million and approximately $449,960.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $18.85 or 0.00031749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00069688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00090555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.97 or 0.07288019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.06 or 0.99803560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

