Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MNP stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $16.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

