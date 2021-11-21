Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years.

HYI opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

