Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westaim had a net margin of 265.70% and a return on equity of 7.91%.
WEDXF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Westaim has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.61.
About Westaim
