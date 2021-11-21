Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westaim had a net margin of 265.70% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

WEDXF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Westaim has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Westaim alerts:

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.