West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of West Bancorporation worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 41.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $112,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.