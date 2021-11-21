Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,676 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,090 shares of company stock worth $5,154,323 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $115.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

