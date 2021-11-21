Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 26,997 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,997 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 35,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $103.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

