Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 294.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 312.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 42,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 201,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

