Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $4,372,000. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.5% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 25,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $117.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.