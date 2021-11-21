Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

