Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

NYSE PM opened at $90.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

