Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.21.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.19 on Friday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

