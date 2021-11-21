Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 323,025 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.91 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

