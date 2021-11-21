Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 102,553 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.77% of Harsco worth $44,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Harsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

